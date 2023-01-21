PTA directs operators to complete transition to IPv6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has directed all Telecom Operators and internet service providers to complete their transition to IPv6 technology, the latest version of the internet protocol (IP), at the earliest.

IPv6, or Internet Protocol version 6, is used to identify devices on a network and route traffic between them. It offers several advantages over its predecessor, IPv4, including a much larger pool of IP addresses for paving the way to facilitate consumers to control home appliances through mobile phones, using the Internet of Things (IoT), said a news release issued on Friday.

The transition to IPv6 is critical to support the rollout of new technologies such as IoT and 5G. PTA has remained engaged with its licensees for this transition from IPv4 to IPv6 and arranged several capacity-building activities through Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC) and Internet Society (ISOC).

At the instructions of PTA, mobile operators have enabled the IPv6 option for end users. However, due to privacy reasons, the users have to change network options themselves from IPv4 to IPv6.

Smartphone users can enable IPv6 on their handsets using the method mentioned on the PTA website: (https://pta.gov.pk/assets/media/ipv6_graphic_10012023.jpg).

Fixed broadband users can also get it configured through their respective service providers. In case of any difficulty, users can contact their operators, and service providers for further assistance.