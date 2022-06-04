UrduPoint.com

PTA Discusses Measures To Protect Consumers' Data

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:02 PM

PTA discusses measures to protect consumers' data

The Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi Saturday held discussions with Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding protection of data of mobile phone users and the messages sent by the marketers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi Saturday held discussions with Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding protection of data of mobile phone users and the messages sent by the marketers.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would immediately review the data's privacy laws.

They agreed to immediately make policies to give permission to consumers to block marketing messages.

Salman Sufi told about the instructions of the Prime Minister for immediate review of privacy laws concerning citizens and the unfavourable messages sent by marketers to the consumers.

He said privacy of citizens was a constitutional right and the prime minister wanted to ensure that the privacy of citizens should not be violated.

The Chairman PTA would brief the Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit regarding the measures taken to protect privacy of consumers.

According to the proposed measures, the consumers could report the company for sending messages without their permission.

Further, the consumers would have the right to stop the company from sending them message and the company would have to follow this direction.

Besides the company would not be allowed to give data of the consumers to any one else without their permission.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company From

Recent Stories

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, ner ..

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, nerve disorders: Study

1 minute ago
 DC for timely completion of under construction pro ..

DC for timely completion of under construction projects

1 minute ago
 Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

1 minute ago
 Pak Army Zibdabad rally held

Pak Army Zibdabad rally held

1 minute ago
 PCF calls on IPC minister

PCF calls on IPC minister

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches 'Raod to Makkah' initiative ..

Saudi Arabia launches 'Raod to Makkah' initiative for 5 countries including Paki ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.