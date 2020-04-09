PTA educating public on preventive measures against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), through Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), had effectively creating awareness among masses about preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), through Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), had effectively creating awareness among masses about preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the virus outbreak, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), on the direction of PTA, have sent millions of SMSs to mobile subscribers about preventive measures against coronavirus in both urdu and English languages.

To provide health-related information services to the people, the short code 1166 has been allocated and which is being used by National Emergency Center.

The UAN 111-757-777 has been allocated to Sukkur Municipal Corporation for providing coronavirus information to the public.

Moreover, the PTA is assisting Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Interior, NDMA and National Institute of Health (NIH) in providing data to generate and monitor the coronavirus heat maps.