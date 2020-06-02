UrduPoint.com
PTA Educating Public On Preventive Measures Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:19 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), through Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), has launched an extensive drive to create awareness among masses about preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), through Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), has launched an extensive drive to create awareness among masses about preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19).

CMOs on the direction of PTA, have sent millions of SMSs to mobile subscribers about preventive measures against coronavirus both in urdu and English languages, said a news release.

To provide health-related information services to the people, the short code 1166 has been allocated and which is being used by National Emergency Center.

Moreover, PTA is assisting Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Interior, National Disaster Management Authority and National Institute of Health in providing data to generate and monitor the coronavirus heat maps.

