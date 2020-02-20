PTA establishes SCS to facilitate telecom consumers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established a Consumer Support Center (CSC) with efficient and trained agents to facilitate telecom consumers The PTA CSC services will be available seven days a week from 9:00 AM 9:00 PM through a dedicated toll free number: 0800-55055. Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) launched the CSC.

The aim of new CSC is to provide ease and facilitation to the public for lodging their complaints pertaining to telecom services. Consumers can register their complaints related to cellular mobile telephony, internet service providers, fixed/wireless telephony, Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting (blasphemy, pornography etc.), UAN, Toll free, UIN and allocation of short/CVAS registration amongst others.

The consumer only needs to provide their required information and details for the agent to quickly identify and respond to their queries/register complaints.

On this occasion, PTA chairman said that PTA is well conversant about issues faced by telecom consumers.

The launching of the CSC demonstrates the authority's commitment to innovation, deeper understanding of the consumers' needs and progressive-solutions-to-be-provided-to-them.

Telecom consumers are encouraged to take up their complaints with their relevant service providers. In case a consumer's complaint is not addressed by the relevant telecom operator or they are unsatisfied, they may contact PTA CSC or launch complaint at PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk for speedy redressal of their grievances.