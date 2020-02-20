UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Establishes SCS To Facilitate Telecom Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:41 PM

PTA establishes SCS to facilitate telecom consumers

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established a Consumer Support Center (CSC) with efficient and trained agents to facilitate telecom consumers The PTA CSC services will be available seven days a week from 9:00 AM 9:00 PM through a dedicated toll free number: 0800-55055. Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) launched the CSC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established a Consumer Support Center (CSC) with efficient and trained agents to facilitate telecom consumers The PTA CSC services will be available seven days a week from 9:00 AM 9:00 PM through a dedicated toll free number: 0800-55055. Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) launched the CSC.

The aim of new CSC is to provide ease and facilitation to the public for lodging their complaints pertaining to telecom services. Consumers can register their complaints related to cellular mobile telephony, internet service providers, fixed/wireless telephony, Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting (blasphemy, pornography etc.), UAN, Toll free, UIN and allocation of short/CVAS registration amongst others.

The consumer only needs to provide their required information and details for the agent to quickly identify and respond to their queries/register complaints.

On this occasion, PTA chairman said that PTA is well conversant about issues faced by telecom consumers.

The launching of the CSC demonstrates the authority's commitment to innovation, deeper understanding of the consumers' needs and progressive-solutions-to-be-provided-to-them.

Telecom consumers are encouraged to take up their complaints with their relevant service providers. In case a consumer's complaint is not addressed by the relevant telecom operator or they are unsatisfied, they may contact PTA CSC or launch complaint at PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk for speedy redressal of their grievances.

Related Topics

Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Blasphemy May From

Recent Stories

PCB suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect

4 minutes ago

Virus fears weigh on Asian markets

14 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Online mindfulness-based cognitive therapy to impr ..

5 minutes ago

New molecule shows promise for Parkinson's treatme ..

15 minutes ago

FDA drug recall: Weight loss pill may increase can ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.