PTA Executive Committee Elected Unopposed

Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:36 PM

PTA Executive Committee elected unopposed

Pakistan Tanners Association (South Zone) Executive Committee was elected unopposed for the period of one year, Chief Election Commissioner, Gulzar Firoz announced the results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tanners Association (South Zone) Executive Committee was elected unopposed for the period of one year, Chief Election Commissioner, Gulzar Firoz announced the results.

According to PTA news release here on Friday, Abdul Salam was elected as Chairman and Tariq Mehmood as Vice Chairman.

Other newly elected unopposed Executive Committee members are Muhammad Shafi, Aziz Ahmed, Saleem Ahmed, Yousuf Shafique, Afnan Shahzad, S. Tahir Iqbal, Khawaja Liaquat Mahmood and Saad Anis.

More Stories From Pakistan

