PTA Extending Support To BISP Without Any Financial Benefit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:47 PM

PTA extending support to BISP without any financial benefit

In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pakistan Telecommunicating Authority (PTA) is extending full support to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) without any financial benefit in its efforts to reach out people waiting for help through mobile technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pakistan Telecommunicating Authority (PTA) is extending full support to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) without any financial benefit in its efforts to reach out people waiting for help through mobile technology.

Responding to misleading information being spread on social media about charging on SMSs on BISP code, the PTA said, short messaging service (SMS) under the BISP - Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme - for each SMS sent on 8171 only charged Rs1+tax to meet the operational cost, a PTA press release Thursday said.

"This nominal fee is being jointly charged by cellular mobile operators (CMOs) and NADRA to meet operational cost of the service" it added.

