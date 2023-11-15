PTA faces resource crunch in audio leak investigation

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday affirmed its lack of resources to trace the individual responsible for leaking audio recordings on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday affirmed its lack of resources to trace the individual responsible for leaking audio recordings on social media.

The authority did not function as an investigative agency, it said in its reply submitted in Islamabad High Court regarding the audio leak case involving Najam-ul-Saqib, the son of the former Chief Justice.