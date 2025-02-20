Open Menu

PTA, FIA Conduct Crackdown On Illegal International SIM Sales

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PTA, FIA conduct crackdown on illegal international SIM sales

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, seized thousands of illegal pre-activated international SIMs, during the raids conducted in various cities on Thursday.

The raids were conducted in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, said a news release.

In Multan, five raids resulted in the confiscation of 7,064 SIMs and the arrest of eight individuals.

In Lahore and Gujranwala, authorities seized a total of 252 SIMs, leading to the arrest of both shop owners.

In Rawalpindi, multiple illegal SIMs were recovered, including 335 UK SIMs seized in recent operations. In Karachi, 10 SIMs were confiscated, and the shop owner was taken into custody.

PTA remains committed to combating illegal SIM sales and urges the public to cooperate and complain to PTA about such illegal activities through the PTA website https://www.pta.gov.pk to ensure a secure digital environment.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opport ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai

19 minutes ago
 UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Pa ..

UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo

19 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director ..

Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..

34 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

3 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan