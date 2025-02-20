PTA, FIA Conduct Crackdown On Illegal International SIM Sales
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, seized thousands of illegal pre-activated international SIMs, during the raids conducted in various cities on Thursday.
The raids were conducted in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, said a news release.
In Multan, five raids resulted in the confiscation of 7,064 SIMs and the arrest of eight individuals.
In Lahore and Gujranwala, authorities seized a total of 252 SIMs, leading to the arrest of both shop owners.
In Rawalpindi, multiple illegal SIMs were recovered, including 335 UK SIMs seized in recent operations. In Karachi, 10 SIMs were confiscated, and the shop owner was taken into custody.
PTA remains committed to combating illegal SIM sales and urges the public to cooperate and complain to PTA about such illegal activities through the PTA website https://www.pta.gov.pk to ensure a secure digital environment.
