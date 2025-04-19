Open Menu

PTA, FIA Conduct Joint Raid Against Illegal IMEI Tampering, Cloning

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) To curb illegal IMEI tampering and cloning, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Sukkur, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center, conducted a successful raid on Mobile Shop, located in the mobile market of Old Sabzi Mandi, Pano Aqil City.

The raid resulted in confiscation of 01 Dell Core i5 laptop, 01 USB device with CM2 software tool/SIM used for IMEI tampering, and 05 mobile handsets. The shop owner was taken into custody by the FIA, and an FIR has been registered against him, said a news release issued here Saturday.

PTA, in collaboration with FIA, is closely monitoring the acts against illicit activities involving mobile handset tampering. IMEI cloning poses serious national security threats by enabling untraceable communications in cybercrime, financial fraud and other criminal acts.

This crackdown is part of PTA’s continued efforts to curb illegal IMEI tampering and cloning.

