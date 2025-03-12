PTA, FIA Conduct Joint Raids Against Illegal Pre-Active Foreign SIM Sellers In Gilgit
Published March 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Gilgit, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, conducted a operation against the illegal sale of international SIM cards.
According a news release the targeted raid took place in Danyore, Gilgit, leading to the recovery of six UK SIM cards and the arrest of two individuals involved in the illicit trade.
The FIA has initiated a thorough investigation to dismantle the broader network facilitating the illegal distribution of foreign SIM cards.
This operation is part of PTA’s ongoing commitment to curbing unauthorized SIM sales, which pose significant security risks.
PTA urged the public to report any such illegal activities to help maintain a secure and regulated digital environment.
These actions underscore the Authority’s dedication to ensuring compliance with telecom regulations and protecting consumers from potential misuse of illegally obtained SIM cards.
