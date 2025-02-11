PTA, FIA, conduct raids against foreign SIM sellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FAI) (Cyber Crime Wing) jointly conducted a series of coordinated nationwide raids against sellers involved in the unlawful sale of active international SIM cards.

These actions were part of an ongoing effort to combat fraudulent telecommunications activities and ensure national security, said a news release.

The raids carried out across multiple locations, including Abbottabad, Skardu, Peshawar, Lahore, and Sialkot, targeted individuals and entities engaged in the unauthorized distribution and sale of international SIM cards being used for illicit activities, including fraud and unverified communications. Several suspects have been apprehended, and a significant number of illegally activated SIM cards have been seized.

PTA and FIA were closely monitoring the illicit trade of active SIM cards, which poses a substantial risk to public safety by enabling anonymous and untraceable communications. Using these SIMs for illegal purposes, such as cybercrime, financial fraud, abduction, and other unlawful activities, has raised concerns among security agencies.

Authorities had urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious SIM card sales. Strict regulatory measures are being reinforced to prevent unauthorized SIM distribution, and violators will face severe legal consequences.

The government and telecom regulation continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that mobile network services comply with legal frameworks and do not fall into the hands of criminal elements.