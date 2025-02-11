PTA, FIA, Conduct Raids Against Foreign SIM Sellers
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FAI) (Cyber Crime Wing) jointly conducted a series of coordinated nationwide raids against sellers involved in the unlawful sale of active international SIM cards.
These actions were part of an ongoing effort to combat fraudulent telecommunications activities and ensure national security, said a news release.
The raids carried out across multiple locations, including Abbottabad, Skardu, Peshawar, Lahore, and Sialkot, targeted individuals and entities engaged in the unauthorized distribution and sale of international SIM cards being used for illicit activities, including fraud and unverified communications. Several suspects have been apprehended, and a significant number of illegally activated SIM cards have been seized.
PTA and FIA were closely monitoring the illicit trade of active SIM cards, which poses a substantial risk to public safety by enabling anonymous and untraceable communications. Using these SIMs for illegal purposes, such as cybercrime, financial fraud, abduction, and other unlawful activities, has raised concerns among security agencies.
Authorities had urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious SIM card sales. Strict regulatory measures are being reinforced to prevent unauthorized SIM distribution, and violators will face severe legal consequences.
The government and telecom regulation continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that mobile network services comply with legal frameworks and do not fall into the hands of criminal elements.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High expectations, communication gaps ruin marriages: Psychologist45 seconds ago
-
115,632 beneficiaries received payments under BISP2 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA, conduct raids against foreign SIM sellers2 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive tomorrow for a two-day visit12 minutes ago
-
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy20 minutes ago
-
Health units to be well- maintained for patients: parliamentary secretary32 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 55 kg drugs in three operations41 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on illegal wall chalking to preserve city's aesthetic1 hour ago
-
40,000-liters fuel oil tanker overturns1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz expresses grief over tragic boat accident in Libya, orders swift action against human tra ..1 hour ago
-
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motorcycle1 hour ago
-
DPM invites UAE firms to invest in Pakistan's telecom sector1 hour ago