PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises involved in issuing illegal SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Wednesday conducted raids against two franchisees of a mobile phone company involved in illegal issuance of SIM in Lala Musa.

During the raid, a laptop, a mobile phone, 48 BVS devices, 48 SIMs, and silicon thumbs were seized as evidence, and two persons were also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team, said a news release issued by the PTA here.

FIA is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channels. A similar raid was conducted in Kasur by the same team a few days back.

The raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.