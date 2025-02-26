Open Menu

PTA, FIA Crackdown On Illegal Foreign SIM Sales In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PTA, FIA crackdown on illegal foreign SIM sales in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, conducted a successful raid in Gulshan Ali Colony, Lahore Cantt, targeting the illegal sale of pre-activated foreign SIM cards.

Authorities recovered 68 UK SIMs and apprehended a key suspect, said a news release.

Initial investigations indicate the individual was sourcing foreign SIMs in bulk from networks in Lahore, Karachi, and DG Khan.

The FIA has launched a detailed inquiry to dismantle the supply chain.

PTA remains committed to curbing illegal SIM sales and urges the public to report such activities to ensure a secure digital ecosystem.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

57 seconds ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

16 minutes ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

1 hour ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

2 hours ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

3 hours ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

3 hours ago
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

7 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

13 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

14 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan