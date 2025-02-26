PTA, FIA Crackdown On Illegal Foreign SIM Sales In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, conducted a successful raid in Gulshan Ali Colony, Lahore Cantt, targeting the illegal sale of pre-activated foreign SIM cards.
Authorities recovered 68 UK SIMs and apprehended a key suspect, said a news release.
Initial investigations indicate the individual was sourcing foreign SIMs in bulk from networks in Lahore, Karachi, and DG Khan.
The FIA has launched a detailed inquiry to dismantle the supply chain.
PTA remains committed to curbing illegal SIM sales and urges the public to report such activities to ensure a secure digital ecosystem.
