PTA, FIA crackdown on illegal foreign SIM sales in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, conducted a successful raid in Gulshan Ali Colony, Lahore Cantt, targeting the illegal sale of pre-activated foreign SIM cards.

Authorities recovered 68 UK SIMs and apprehended a key suspect, said a news release.

Initial investigations indicate the individual was sourcing foreign SIMs in bulk from networks in Lahore, Karachi, and DG Khan.

The FIA has launched a detailed inquiry to dismantle the supply chain.

PTA remains committed to curbing illegal SIM sales and urges the public to report such activities to ensure a secure digital ecosystem.