PTA, FIA Joint Operation Busts Illegal SIM Issuance Racket In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PTA, FIA joint operation busts illegal SIM issuance racket in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) joined forces with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle to conduct a successful raid on a mobile phone company franchisee in Lahore.

The operation targeted the illegal issuance of SIM cards, a practice that poses serious threats to national security said a news release.

During the raid, the PTA Zonal Office Lahore, assisted by FIA operatives, seized 13 Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices and a laptop as crucial pieces of evidence.

The joint team apprehended one individual on the premises, who is currently under investigation by the FIA.

The collaborative effort was initiated after PTA filed a complaint with FIA, providing critical information about the unauthorized sale of SIM cards through the identified channel.

