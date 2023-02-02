UrduPoint.com

PTA, FIA Take Action Against Franchisee For Issuance Of Illegal SIMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out a successful raid, against the illegal activation of SIMs, at a franchisee of a mobile company in Wah Cantt.

During the raid, digital equipment including laptops, PCs, mobile phones and SIM cards (both active and inactive) were confiscated.

A total of four suspects were arrested, said a news release.

Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA after an abnormal SIM sale pattern was observed at the sale channel.

It is pertinent to mention that PTA has recently launched the Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) in December 2022 and the raid is part of its efforts to proactively control the attempts being made to bypass the new system.

It is a testament to the PTA's commitment and persistent efforts in curbing the illegal issuance of SIMs.

