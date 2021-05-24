UrduPoint.com
PTA For Seeking Prior Consent Of Consumers Before Activation Of VAS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

PTA for seeking prior consent of consumers before activation of VAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send mandatory confirmation messages to their consumers to get explicit consent for opting in or activation of Value Added Services.

CMOs have further been directed to submit compliance report within three weeks from issuance of the order, said a news release issued here.

PTA has issued these orders after receiving consumers' complaints that Value Added Services (VAS), including Third Party Content/games, were sometimes activated by mobile operators without prior consent of consumers.

PTA has taken serious notice of such complaints as activation of any Value Added Services without explicit consent of consumers is violation of Clause 9 (3) (vii) of "Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2009".

This step is expected to provide great relief to mobile consumers. PTA is committed to protect the interests of users of telecommunication services in Pakistan.

