PTA Formulates Cyber Security Framework

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PTA formulates Cyber Security Framework

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has formulated the "Cyber Security Framework" through extensive consultation and deliberation with Telecom Industry and leading cyber security experts.

This framework is based on the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulation (CTDISR) by PTA and defines the obligation of auditors and PTA's licensees, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

It provides guidance to the auditors for performing gap assessment in the light of PTA's Cyber Security Regulations including interpretation and expectations against each security control where necessary.

As part of the framework, a maturity model has also been devised, whereby the controls have been classified on the basis of their criticality.

It is pertinent to highlight that International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has given significance to the Cyber Security Framework of each member state while calculating the Global Cyber Security Index (GCI).

The framework is a significant step towards improving the security landscape of the telecom industry and will enable organizations to better manage and reduce cybersecurity risk.

