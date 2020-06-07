PTA further extends mobile device blocking deadline till July 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till July 3, for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA.

The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time.

The blocking of such mobile devices will start from July, 4 2020 and will be communicated via SMS well in time, said a news release.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However, due to extraordinary circumstances, non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between March, 18 to July, 3 2020 will now start getting blocked from 4 July 2020.

PTA launched Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.