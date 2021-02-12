PTA gets ISO 9001:2015 certification for consumer protection division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification for its Consumer Protection Division (CPD), after a detailed audit conducted by accredited certification body British Assessment Bureau.

This certification demonstrates PTA's commitment to deliver the highest quality solutions to end users in Pakistan through state of the art Complaint Management System (CMS) run by its Consumer Protection Divisions, said a news release.

PTA is also determined to analyze and address issues of telecom services for continuous improvement, user satisfaction and engagement.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard of consistency and competency using robust quality management systems designed to encourage continuous improvement and enhance customer satisfaction.