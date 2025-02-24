Open Menu

PTA Grants License To VPN Service Providers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated the licensing of Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan.

As part of this process, PTA has approved the applications of two companies for the grant of Class Licenses to provide VPN services according to a news release.

This initiative enables businesses to utilize VPNs for lawful purposes, ensuring data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance while promoting transparency. PTA remains committed to supporting organizations in meeting their connectivity needs responsibly.

VPN service providers are encouraged to apply online for the Class License for the Provision of Data Services by visiting PTA’s official eServices portal at https://eservices.pta.gov.pk.

