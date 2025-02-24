PTA Grants License To VPN Service Providers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated the licensing of Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan.
As part of this process, PTA has approved the applications of two companies for the grant of Class Licenses to provide VPN services according to a news release.
This initiative enables businesses to utilize VPNs for lawful purposes, ensuring data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance while promoting transparency. PTA remains committed to supporting organizations in meeting their connectivity needs responsibly.
VPN service providers are encouraged to apply online for the Class License for the Provision of Data Services by visiting PTA’s official eServices portal at https://eservices.pta.gov.pk.
Recent Stories
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA grants license to VPN service providers6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week6 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates spring festival16 minutes ago
-
3 youth killed in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
BISP plans to roll out new banking project to stop fraud, commission: Rubina Khalid56 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi56 minutes ago
-
Three-day industrial exhibition under SWCCI concludes56 minutes ago
-
Dr Khan Farhan presents four research papers at ICACS’251 hour ago
-
CTO conducts early morning visit to ensure smooth traffic flow1 hour ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security arrangements at hotel housing ICC Championship Players1 hour ago
-
Srinagar Highway sealed amid security measures2 hours ago
-
Veteran journalist, poet Rana Asar Ali Chauhan dies at 862 hours ago