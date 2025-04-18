PTA Grants License To VPN Service Providers Under Class License
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started licensing virtual private network (VPN) service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan.
As part of this process, PTA has already granted Class Licenses to provide VPN services to three companies, said a news release.
All VPN service providers operating without a license are advised to promptly obtain the required Class License to ensure compliance with the existing regulatory framework.
Timely licensing will help prevent potential service disruptions and ensure uninterrupted access for their customers.
Detailed information regarding the licensing process, eligibility, and application forms is available on the official PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk
