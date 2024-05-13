- Home
PTA-GSMA Training Workshop Held On “Evolution Of Radio Access Networks: Disaggregation, Open RAN And 6G”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
A one-day International Training Course on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disaggregation, Open RAN and 6G” was held under PTA- GSMA Centre of Excellence program
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A one-day International Training Course on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disaggregation, Open RAN and 6G” was held under PTA- GSMA Centre of Excellence program.
The training covered technical concepts like OpenRAN, disaggregated networks, innovative connectivity solutions, fostering interoperability and hardware flexibility.
The event was attended by regulatory experts from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Iran in addition to representatives from USF, FAB, PEMRA, SUPARCO and PTA, said a news release.
Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Member Compliance and Enforcement PTA welcomed all the participants and highlighted the significance of knowledge sharing for professional development.
The Secretary-General of Asia Pacific Telecommunity Masanori Kondo addressed the audience and appreciated this collaboration between PTA and GSMA, and assured APT’s continued support for sub-regional cooperation.
At the closing ceremony of the workshop, Chairman PTA, Maj. General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman appreciated GSMA’s collaboration program and the relevance of the training with PTA’s progressive approach towards telecom modernization.
He welcomed the participants from regional countries and assured that PTA will continue to support capacity building activities in accordance with the changing paradigms of ICT ecosystem. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants and shields to the GSMA staff.
