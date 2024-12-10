PTA , HEC Sign MoU To Foster Technological Innovation
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
According to a news release issued here Tuesday this collaboration aims to foster technological innovation and address dynamic policy and regulatory challenges.
The collaborative model between PTA and HEC is expected to drive improvements in areas such as curriculum development, the creation of specialized training programs, regulatory innovation workshops and aligning research with real-world problems by incorporating inputs from experts in the telecom/ICT industry.
Moreover, industry partners can provide academia with access to resources such as equipment and data, while also sharing real-world problems with researchers to help develop innovative applications.
The heads of both institutions have committed to ensuring that the MoU is effectively implemented to achieve the desired results.
