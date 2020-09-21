PTA held accused for tempering mobile phone IMEIs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday held an accused at Sheikhupura who used to temper International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs).

The authority conducted a raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Usman Mobile Shop, Mobile Market Gali No.

2, Main Sargodha Road, Sheikhupura, and arrested the suspect Usman after confiscating the equipment used in illegal activity , said a news release.

This successful raid was a demonstration of PTA's commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA to ensure the use of legal devices on mobile networks.