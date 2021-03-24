UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Hints At Suspension Of Transport Operations; Warns Strict Actions Against Transporters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

PTA hints at suspension of transport operations; warns strict actions against transporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :In the wake of surge in corona cases, KP Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Wednesday noted the lack of adherence to COVID SOPs in public transport and its allied formations was resulting in spread of virus and hinted at suspension of transport operations altogether.

Secretary PTA has directed the Chairmen and Secretaries of Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) to immediately hold meetings with transporters and sensitize them on prevalent grave situation and the severe consequences if the SOPs were not observed in letter and spirit.

According to an action plan for strict implementation of SOPs finalized here by the authority, the Adda (terminal) would be initially sealed on first time violation followed by cancellation of license on the second time.

Similarly, public transport would be impounded on violation of SOPs on first time and during second time violation the route permit of the vehicle would be canceled.

Commuters would not be allowed to sit or travel without wearing a mask which would be monitored by the teams to be deployed by the district governments.

The official data available with APP revealed that as part of measures to ensure implementation of corona SOPs the RTAs imposed Rs 17.65 million on 66907 vehicles from October 22, 2020 to March 23, 2021 and sealed 74 bus terminals across the province, while during last one week Rs 1million fine was imposed on 3,858 vehicles.

Similarly, 120,418 vehicles were checked, during last four months with 1,822 impounded and cancellation of two permits.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Fine Vehicles Vehicle RTA March October 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

27 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.