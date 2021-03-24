PTA hints at suspension of transport operations; warns strict actions against transporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :In the wake of surge in corona cases, KP Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Wednesday noted the lack of adherence to COVID SOPs in public transport and its allied formations was resulting in spread of virus and hinted at suspension of transport operations altogether.

Secretary PTA has directed the Chairmen and Secretaries of Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) to immediately hold meetings with transporters and sensitize them on prevalent grave situation and the severe consequences if the SOPs were not observed in letter and spirit.

According to an action plan for strict implementation of SOPs finalized here by the authority, the Adda (terminal) would be initially sealed on first time violation followed by cancellation of license on the second time.

Similarly, public transport would be impounded on violation of SOPs on first time and during second time violation the route permit of the vehicle would be canceled.

Commuters would not be allowed to sit or travel without wearing a mask which would be monitored by the teams to be deployed by the district governments.

The official data available with APP revealed that as part of measures to ensure implementation of corona SOPs the RTAs imposed Rs 17.65 million on 66907 vehicles from October 22, 2020 to March 23, 2021 and sealed 74 bus terminals across the province, while during last one week Rs 1million fine was imposed on 3,858 vehicles.

Similarly, 120,418 vehicles were checked, during last four months with 1,822 impounded and cancellation of two permits.