PTA Hosts Community-centered Connectivity Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a two-day workshop on Community-Centered Connectivity (CCC).

Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman reviewed the mock CCC models developed by participants.

According to a news release, the Chairman emphasized that digital access and inclusion remain central to PTA’s vision, and CCC offers an innovative and sustainable solution to “connect the unconnected.”

Based on the training content and tools, workshop participants developed four CCC solution models tailored for Pakistan, designed to be built, operated, and sustained by local communities. The workshop was organized in collaboration with the ISOC and the GDIP.

The workshop was attended by representatives from MoIT&T, PTA, FAB, USF, NRSP, SRSP, Community Development Foundation, as well as telecom operators.

