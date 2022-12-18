UrduPoint.com

PTA Hosts Consultative Workshop On Gender Inclusion Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PTA hosts consultative workshop on gender inclusion strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with UNESCO Pakistan, hosted a consultative workshop for the development of a digital gender inclusion strategy.

The workshop, held at PTA's Lahore Zonal Office, was the second of a series of five consultative workshops being organized to collect multi-stakeholder experts' input for a strategy to reduce the digital gender divide in Pakistan said a news release.

The workshop was conducted by Ms. Sadaf Khan, UNESCO consultant. Experts from various stakeholder groups including Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), telecom operators, academia, and digital gender rights groups participated in the workshop.

The objective is to ensure that the gender inclusion strategy is responsive to the needs of the people and can be effectively integrated into the systems that are already in place.

This strategy will help PTA to coordinate a holistic effort, with other public and private sector stakeholders, to tackle various barriers to women's use of mobile and ICTs.

Last month, the workshop was conducted in Peshawar and the next workshops are planned to be held in Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

15 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

15 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

15 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.