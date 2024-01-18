PTA hosts workshop on IPv6 Transition & Routing Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a two-day workshop on 'IPv6 Transition' and 'Routing Security' in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), the internet Society (ISOC), and the Pakistan Network Operators Group (PKNOG).

The workshop featured esteemed foreign speakers and witnessed active participation from professionals in the telecom industry, underscoring the collective commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman said that PTA is well aware of the importance of capacity building therefore it is working closely with international stakeholders for the capacity building of the telecom industry.

The successful execution of this capacity-building workshop signifies a significant step towards achieving PTA's broader goals of fostering innovation, ensuring cybersecurity, and positioning Pakistan's telecom industry as a leader on the global stage.