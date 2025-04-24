Open Menu

PTA Initiates Action Against IMEI Cloning, Tampering In Gilgit City

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PTA initiates action against IMEI cloning, tampering in Gilgit City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police, conducted targeted raids on four mobile repair shops in the NLI Market, Gilgit City, involved in IMEI tampering and cloning.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated two laptops and two CPUs from the shops, said a news release.

The FIA has initiated a formal inquiry and taken the confiscated equipment for forensic analysis. The findings will determine the future course of legal proceedings.

These raids are part of PTA’s continued commitment to combat illegal practices affecting mobile network integrity.

The crackdown is aimed at deterring the unlawful manipulation of IMEI numbers and safeguarding consumer interests in Gilgit City.

Recent Stories

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

5 minutes ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

37 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

54 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

1 hour ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

9 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

18 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

18 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan