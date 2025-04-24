PTA initiates action against IMEI cloning, tampering in Gilgit City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police, conducted targeted raids on four mobile repair shops in the NLI Market, Gilgit City, involved in IMEI tampering and cloning.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated two laptops and two CPUs from the shops, said a news release.

The FIA has initiated a formal inquiry and taken the confiscated equipment for forensic analysis. The findings will determine the future course of legal proceedings.

These raids are part of PTA’s continued commitment to combat illegal practices affecting mobile network integrity.

The crackdown is aimed at deterring the unlawful manipulation of IMEI numbers and safeguarding consumer interests in Gilgit City.