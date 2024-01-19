Open Menu

PTA Intensifies Crackdown Against Franchisees Involved In Issuance Of SIMs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a raid against franchisees of a mobile phone company involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, two active SIMs and 151 suspected SIMs were discovered within the SIM stock, said a news release.

The FIA team confiscated these SIMs, along with four BVS devices, as evidence. Additionally, two individuals were apprehended on the premises by the FIA team.

Currently, the FIA is conducting further investigations into the matter. Before this, PTA had filed a complaint with the FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

These raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This commitment reflects the Authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

