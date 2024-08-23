PTA Intensifies Crackdown Against Illegal Issuance Of SIMs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in a close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted raid against a telecom franchisee located at Depalpur, District Okara.
According to a press release, prior to this, hundreds of complaints were received from poor female residents of the area regarding the misuse of their fingerprints and the unlawful issuance of SIMs under the guise of distributing Rashan through the BISP program.
During the raid, the FIA seized 25 suspicious SIMs, and 2 suspected BVS devices. The Retailer of the franchise was arrested at the spot and FIR has been registered by the agency. FIA Cybercrime Circle is further investigating the case.
This action was the result of complaint filed by the PTA with the FIA, concerning the illegal activation of SIMs through the sales channel.
The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores Authority's dedication for eradicating the menace.
