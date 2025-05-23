Open Menu

PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal IMEI Tampering, Sale Of Cloned Mobile Devices

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PTA Intensifies crackdown on illegal IMEI tampering, sale of cloned mobile devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a major enforcement action against illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned/patched mobile devices, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Abbottabad, in close coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Abbottabad, conducted a successful raid on key locations involved in these illicit activities.

The raids took place at mobile phone repair shops near Sufi Hotel, Lorry Adda, Mansehra. As a result, desktop PCs and specialized software used for IMEI tampering were confiscated. Six individuals were arrested on-site and taken into custody by NCCIA Abbottabad for further legal action, said a news release.

PTA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal modification of mobile device identifiers. IMEI tampering and the distribution of cloned phones pose serious threats to national security and public safety, facilitating criminal anonymity and enabling cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offenses.

PTA urges the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering. Regulatory actions are being strengthened, and violators will face strict legal consequences.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

39 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

39 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

2 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

3 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

3 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

4 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

4 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

4 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan