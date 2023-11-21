Open Menu

PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a franchisee of a mobile phone company involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 04 BVS devices and 02 Laptops were seized as evidence, and three persons were also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team, said a news release.

FIA is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

