PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore successfully conducted a raid in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, against a franchisee of a mobile phone company in Sheikhupura aimed to curb the misuse of illegal SIM cards, often linked to criminal activities such as fraud, identity theft and other illicit operations

During the raid FIA seized 6 active SIMs and 11 BVS devices used in the illegal activation of SIMs, said a news release.

Two individuals have been nominated for FIR. FIA is currently investigating the matter further.

It is pertinent to mention that PTA has established a monitoring and detection system to identify unusual patterns and anomalies associated with SIM card activations.

This technological upgrade has enabled prompt intervention and insight into suspicious SIM activations.

Overall, this resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.

