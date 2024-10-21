PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted a successful raid against a telecom franchisee located at Kot Addu.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs said a news release.

During the raid, 166 fingerprints, one mobile phone and one Laptop were recovered from the franchisee.

The FIA team confiscated these devices as evidence. One person was arrested on the spot and an FIR has been registered by the agency. FIA is further investigating the case. This action was taken as a result of a complaint filed by PTA Zonal Office Lahore with the FIA, concerning the illegal activation of SIMs through the sales channel.

The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores Authority's dedication to eradicating the menace.