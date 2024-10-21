Open Menu

PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted a successful raid against a telecom franchisee located at Kot Addu.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs said a news release.

During the raid, 166 fingerprints, one mobile phone and one Laptop were recovered from the franchisee.

The FIA team confiscated these devices as evidence. One person was arrested on the spot and an FIR has been registered by the agency. FIA is further investigating the case. This action was taken as a result of a complaint filed by PTA Zonal Office Lahore with the FIA, concerning the illegal activation of SIMs through the sales channel.

The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores Authority's dedication to eradicating the menace.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Circle Kot Addu Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR From

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

3 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

4 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

4 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

4 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

5 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

6 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan