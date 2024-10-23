PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, has successfully conducted a series of raids targeting the illegal issuance of SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, has successfully conducted a series of raids targeting the illegal issuance of SIMs.

According to news release four consecutive successful raids were carried out at various locations in Lahore, including two franchises of same telecm company on Ferozepur Road and Johar Town.

During the raids, 7 suspected BVS devices, 3 mobile phones, 50 suspicious SIMs, and 1 laptop were recovered and confiscated by FIA CCRC team as evidence.

The FIA arrested a key member of the group who had obtained the fingerprint scans. Four other individuals, including Franchises’ Managers, a Zong Business Development Officer (BDO) and a DSO, were also arrested.

Two FIRs were registered by the agency and the FIA Cybercrime Wing is investigating the case.

The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores Authority's dedication for eradicating the menace.