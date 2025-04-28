Open Menu

PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 10:58 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore in close coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid regarding illegal SIM activations, possession of multiple BVS devices, digital fingerprints, and OTP SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore in close coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid regarding illegal SIM activations, possession of multiple BVS devices, digital fingerprints, and OTP SIMs.

The raid led to the recovery of 15 BVS devices of Jazz, 1 BVS device of Zong, 12,000 digital fingerprints, and 460 paper fingerprints. An FIR has been registered by FIA CCRC Lahore, and further investigation is underway.

This action reflects PTA’s unwavering commitment to eliminating the illegal issuance of SIMs and protecting national security and citizens’ data privacy.

