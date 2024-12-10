PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Mobile Boosters
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Karachi, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Karachi, successfully conducted a raid against a retailer involved in the sale of illegal mobile boosters and amplifiers.
During the raid, 25 mobile booster sets and one laptop were confiscated on the spot, said a news release on Tuesday.
An inquiry into the matter has been initiated by the FIA.
It is important to note that illegal amplifiers interfere with the licensed spectrum of PTA’s licensees, negatively impacting the Quality of Service (QoS) provided by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).
Consumers are advised to use only PTA Type-approved equipment. Details of Type-approved amplifiers and boosters are available at:
https://www.pta.gov.pk/assets/media/2024-11-05-Singal-Booster.pdf.
