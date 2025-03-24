Open Menu

PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal SIM Issuance

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, conducted a successful raid on a franchise of cellular company in Mianwali. The franchise was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

According to a news release, 496 digital fingerprint impressions (single impressions), Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, two scanners, and a laptop were seized during the operation.

The FIA team confiscated these items as evidence, and the franchise owner was arrested with an FIR registered for further legal action.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has launched an investigation to identify additional offenders.

The raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

