PTA introduces 9999 SMS code for flood relief donations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday introduced a text-to-donate short code 9999 to enable the consumers donate their funds through mobile phone text to support the flood victims.

The consumers would be required to write "fund" and send to the 9999 short code to donate Rs10 to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-ravaged areas across the country.

The PTA has already issued a notification in this regard to aware the masses about the easy donation method.

The Authority has asked all the cellular network operators to update the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the received donations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appealed to the countrymen including the expatriates as well as the charity organizations to come up to aid the distressed people.

He had also established a PM Flood Relief Fund 2022 where the people can contribute funds to the account No. G-12164.