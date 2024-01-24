PTA Invites Public Feedback On Draft Framework For MVNO Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited comments and feedback on draft framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited comments and feedback on draft framework for mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services.
The draft consultation framework is available at PTA website (https://www.pta.gov.
pk/en/data-&-research/consultation-papers) said a news release issued here on Wednesday.
Comments through email or in print form on the draft MVNO framework may be submitted at [email protected] or Director General (Wireless Licensing), PTA Headquarters, F-5/1, Islamabad.
The deadline for responding is February,8.
The draft framework would contribute in further growth of telecom sector by providing opportunities of new investments.
Recent Stories
Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola
UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..
Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024
SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation
Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears
Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events
Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash
66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,0005 minutes ago
-
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy sector6 minutes ago
-
Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 20245 minutes ago
-
SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-2525 minutes ago
-
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation5 minutes ago
-
66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month10 minutes ago
-
'CM Punjab takes great interest in implementation of development projects in Jhang'5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman took action on 126 complaints last month5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security measures for general elections5 minutes ago
-
Tareen, Dogar gear up for tough battle of ballots in NA-1495 minutes ago
-
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Caretaker Prime Minister ..18 minutes ago