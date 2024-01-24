PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited comments and feedback on draft framework for mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services.

The draft consultation framework is available at PTA website (https://www.pta.gov.

pk/en/data-&-research/consultation-papers) said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Comments through email or in print form on the draft MVNO framework may be submitted at [email protected] or Director General (Wireless Licensing), PTA Headquarters, F-5/1, Islamabad.

The deadline for responding is February,8.

The draft framework would contribute in further growth of telecom sector by providing opportunities of new investments.