Open Menu

PTA Invites Public Feedback On Draft Framework For MVNO Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited comments and feedback on draft framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited comments and feedback on draft framework for mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services.

The draft consultation framework is available at PTA website (https://www.pta.gov.

pk/en/data-&-research/consultation-papers) said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Comments through email or in print form on the draft MVNO framework may be submitted at [email protected] or Director General (Wireless Licensing), PTA Headquarters, F-5/1, Islamabad.

The deadline for responding is February,8.

The draft framework would contribute in further growth of telecom sector by providing opportunities of new investments.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile February May

Recent Stories

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

5 minutes ago
 UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

5 minutes ago
 PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with ..

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..

6 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

5 minutes ago
 SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election ..

SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252

5 minutes ago
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Haji ..

Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

5 minutes ago
 Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, ..

Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranki ..

Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

10 minutes ago
 Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners pl ..

Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

10 minutes ago
 66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan