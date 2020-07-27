UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Issues Detail Order On PUBG

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:41 PM

PTA issues detail order on PUBG

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG) and said it was issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG) and said it was issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.

According to a statement, the PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG's lawyers.

As per the order of the authority, the PUBG game would remain blocked in Pakistan. PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Lawyers July 2016 Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

29 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

29 minutes ago

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

59 minutes ago

Poet, writer Nazir Bhatti dies of cardiac arrest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.