PTA Issues Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorizations To 19 Companies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

PTA issues mobile device manufacturing authorizations to 19 companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorizations to 19 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G ) locally.

Initially valid for next 10 years, the manufacturers may also establish their own new brand under the authorization, helping in promotion of 'Manufactured in Pakistan' culture, said a news release.

Mobile devices produced by these manufacturers will not only be sold in the country but can also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

The device manufacturing plants will be instrumental in providing new job opportunities and low priced handsets for the Pakistani users.

Aimed at encouraging manufacturers to set up their plants in Pakistan, the government has introduced a comprehensive and supportive Mobile Manufacturing Policy, subsequent to which PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021.

These developments made way for the issuance of manufacturing authorizations, a major milestone in the journey towards "Digital Pakistan".

