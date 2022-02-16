PTA issues regulatory framework for SRD and IoT services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) and Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) and Terrestrial internet of Things (IoT) Services.

The framework is created and introduced as a regulatory tool that facilitates IoT service operations. PTA shall start accepting Class Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) Licensing applications from March 31, 2022, said a news release.

The framework provides a regulatory mechanism for the industry, to enable the development of IoT eco-system in Pakistan.

This framework aims to accelerate the growth of IoT services to facilitate digital transformation creating IoT-enabled systems in different sectors to automate operations and render electronic services to citizens.

IoT is one of the major technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0); it is used to run smart city systems and digital services such as smart homes, smart meters, transportation etc., thereby, supporting Government's vision of Digital Pakistan. The regulatory framework is available at www.pta.gov.pk