PTA issues revised quality of service regulations for fixed broadband services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reviewed the existing Broadband Quality of Service Regulations, 2014 and has issued revised Fixed Broadband Regulations after due consultation with all the stakeholders.

The Regulations shall be known as "Fixed Broadband Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2022".

These regulations have been updated keeping in view existing and emerging fixed broadband technologies including xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line), Cable Broadband (DOCSIS 3.x), Fixed Wireless, Fiber to the Home (FTTH)/GPON, Satellite Broadband, etc, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The aim is to better gauge the services agreed upon by the service providers with the end users.

The regulations included aspects such as: fixed broadband internet speeds for download data throughput should be at least 4Mbps (up from 256 kbps) and 2Mbps upload. 80% of the advertised download speeds should be available at all times to the end users.

Moreover, PTA will not only conduct QoS Surveys and test the quality of services being provided to consumers, but it shall also implement and execute the recurring National Broadband Measurement Program (NBM).

For this purpose, pre-configured devices shall be placed with group of volunteers and line performance shall be measured all the time.

The results shall be available on dedicated servers placed on designated places as decided by the Authority.

Such testing can either be undertaken by authorized PTA officers or through designated agency hired for the purpose.

Based on technological advancements in fixed broadband networks, more stringent thresholds have been set for existing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (e.g. Latency, Packet Loss, Jitter, etc.).

Furthermore, new set of KPIs have been introduced, including Voice over IP (VoIP) services, Web Page Loading Time, and Bandwidth Utilization.

A special emphasis has been placed on the implementation of the concept of "Net Neutrality" Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) are to treat all internet communications equally and are forbidden from slowing or throttling Internet speeds in order to delay/block applications, websites, or any other content on the Internet.

Network providers shall transport all services on an equal basis regardless of their types. PTA is committed to provide consumers with high-quality services as well as promote rapid technological advancements in the country.