PTA, ITU Discuss Telecom Progress, Future Goals For Digital Growth, Connectivity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman held a meeting with Dr. Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT), to discuss Pakistan’s telecom sector, its recent progress, and future goals for digital growth and connectivity.
According to a PTA news release, both sides deliberated on Pakistan’s alignment with global best practices and identified areas where international cooperation could further accelerate digital transformation.
Dr. Zavazava expressed ITU’s full support for Pakistan, particularly in strengthening policy-making, regulatory frameworks, emergency communications, and disaster response systems.
He also shared ITU’s plans to launch specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programs, starting with the development of master trainers to ensure wider knowledge dissemination across the telecom sector.
Appreciating PTA’s ongoing efforts to promote digital development, Dr. Zavazava reaffirmed ITU’s commitment to assist Pakistan through capacity building, advanced technologies, and inclusive policy frameworks.
The meeting marked a significant step forward in the strengthening partnership between PTA and ITU, as both organizations work together toward a smarter, more resilient, and connected digital future for Pakistan.
