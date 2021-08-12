UrduPoint.com

PTA Kicks Off Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

PTA kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday organized a tree plantation drive at its headquarters here on Thursday, In line with the Prime Minister's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the eco-friendly drive by planting a sapling along with Members of the Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that trees are an invaluable asset of a country and for future generations. He encouraged PTA officers and officials to participate in the monsoon tree plantation drive and extend its scope to their neighborhoods to increase green cover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

4 minutes ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

48 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

55 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

56 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

59 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.