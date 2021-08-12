PTA kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday organized a tree plantation drive at its headquarters here on Thursday, In line with the Prime Minister's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the eco-friendly drive by planting a sapling along with Members of the Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that trees are an invaluable asset of a country and for future generations. He encouraged PTA officers and officials to participate in the monsoon tree plantation drive and extend its scope to their neighborhoods to increase green cover.