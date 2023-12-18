PTA launches 'cyber security awareness week to safeguard cyber threats, protection of institutions : DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Director General (DG) Cyber Vigilance Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Muhammad Mukaram Khan Monday on Cyber Security awarness week stressed employees and general public for taking proactive steps in safeguarding their digital lives, assets, and sensitive mobile data information.

Talking to ptv news channel said he said that cyber security Awareness weeks to share its leading cyber security experience and success stories with the public with its social media awarness drives which would help for maintaining the safety of the digital space and protecting institutions as well as individuals from cyber-crime.

As part of this awareness-raising initiative, PTA is encouraging small to medium-sized businesses , individuals, and families to use strong passwords, to turn on multi-factor authentication, to be wary of unsolicited messages and report them, and to always keep their software updated.

He emphasized the importance of including cyber-bullying, phishing, online fraud and safe practices on social media, as well as privacy and personal data protection, in the campaign.

Cyber-security awareness week 2023 is a PTA initiative to enhance cyber awareness among consumers related to government and private organizations, he added.

The campaign will be executed on PTA's social media platforms from December 18 to 24 and will feature bilingual content in the form of GIFs, short videos, and static images, he explained, adding, the content will be disseminated over seven days, covering a diverse array of cyber-security topics.

This initiative is the first step towards implementation of recently issued Cyber-security Strategy for Telecom Sector by PTA, he added.

He further highlighted that our digital transformation journey must be safe, secure, and resilient, adding, we stand ready to champion and support this vision for the entire world, setting the course for a safer online future together.

Replying a question, he said users are advised to exercise caution when sharing content and protect personal information while downloading unnecessary applications, adding, public while sharing information on social media may only take seconds, once uploaded, it becomes a permanent part of our digital footprint and can be exploited for negative purposes as well.

PTA aims to collaborate with key stakeholders such as industry experts, academia, and government organizations, with efforts focusing on building domestic talent pipelines through professional training, he added.

To another question, he said these cyber security threats are not simply a challenge to our digital networks; they pose a profound risk to our national security, economy, and social fabric.

DG said private telecom companies should also provide customers with information about cyber security threats and how to protect themselves from such threats.