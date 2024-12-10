PTA Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024, which will run from December 9 to 15.
This week-long initiative aims to bolster awareness of digital safety at the individual and consumer levels.
It will focus on online security, data privacy, and the legal aspects of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.
According to a news release, the PTA will host expert discussions to equip individuals and organizations with essential knowledge to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.
PTA invites citizens, businesses, and educational institutions to participate and strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity environment by following our social media handles and posting and resharing our content.
Recent Stories
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants FIA two-day remand of five culprits in APP fake appointments case2 minutes ago
-
Wani for emergence of solid human rights culture, ensuring its respect2 minutes ago
-
Senator visits Siddique-ul- Farooq’s home on behalf of prime minister12 minutes ago
-
Chicken corn soup spots in capital warm hearts, taste buds as winter sets in22 minutes ago
-
On Int'l HR Day, DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to rights, freedoms of all individuals22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 23 emergencies in last week22 minutes ago
-
Establishing a solid human rights culture requires holding human rights violators accountable for th ..32 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises workshop titled "Transform Your Learning with Digital Resources: A Guide for Researc ..32 minutes ago
-
Ongoing preparations reviewed for flyovers in Dera32 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive preparations finalized42 minutes ago
-
PHC suspends anti-corruption notice served to ex KP minister42 minutes ago
-
Police recover liquor42 minutes ago