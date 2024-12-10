Open Menu

PTA Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024

PTA launches Cybersecurity awareness week 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024, which will run from December 9 to 15.

This week-long initiative aims to bolster awareness of digital safety at the individual and consumer levels.

It will focus on online security, data privacy, and the legal aspects of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

According to a news release, the PTA will host expert discussions to equip individuals and organizations with essential knowledge to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.

PTA invites citizens, businesses, and educational institutions to participate and strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity environment by following our social media handles and posting and resharing our content.

